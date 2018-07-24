CLOSE
Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

Car Show Artist Blac Youngsta Drops New Video “No Beef”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Blac Youngsta is set to hit the stage for the 97-9 Car Show and Concert September 9. While we wait, he continues dropping new music + videos like the one below for ‘No Beef.’ Get to know the song and sing along at this year’s big event. Fore more on the Car Show including ticket purchase click here!

blac younsgta , Booty , Car Show , dub , no beef , september 9

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Car Show Artist Blac Youngsta Drops New Video “No Beef”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose
 1 hour ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 4 hours ago
07.24.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Check Out the Trailer for RZA’s New…
 5 hours ago
07.24.18
Insecure FYC
#WordEyeHeard: Bad News for Fans of #TeamLawrence on…
 5 hours ago
07.24.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 9 hours ago
07.24.18
Philly Mayor Decides To Keep JAY-Z’s Made In…
 11 hours ago
07.24.18
Twitter Drags R. Kelly For Making It Listen…
 11 hours ago
07.24.18
Offset’s Lawyer Calls Out Cops For Not Doing…
 11 hours ago
07.24.18
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 23 hours ago
07.23.18
62 items
Reec Treats The City Powered By Wendy’s [Exclusive…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Listen Up: Charlamagne Tha God Finally Addresses 20…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
8th Annual MtvU Woodie Awards
Mac Miller Returns to the DFW with new…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
#BijouStarFiles: R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Abuse Allegations In…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Say WHAT?! All The Things R. Kelly Confessed…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close