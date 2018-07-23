Veda Loca In The Morning: The People’s Court

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Stay tuned to find out what’s going to happen on The People’s Court with Veda Loca in the Morning.
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)
Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 5 of 9
6. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 6 of 9
7. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 8 of 9
9. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 9 of 9
The Latest: