Chicago Rapper B. Bandz & Label TST Legacy Are Bringing Innovation To The Rap Game With Augmented Reality [ARTICLE]

Tech This Out recently interviewed a young rapper named B. Bandz whose revitalizing the music industry by using technology in an innovative way. B. Bandz has been making music since he was a little kid performing for his grandma’s church but he started gaining recognition when he began releasing music in high school. His first single “Y.R.N” dropped back in 2016 and since then he continues to put on for his city and evolve into a bigger and better artist. Coming from Chicago violence is always the biggest topic being highlighted within the city but Bandz is bringing positivity through his music and showing the world, “Chicago is way bigger than the violence.”

“Porsche” is B. Bandz biggest single to date with close to a million views on YouTube and the TST Legacy Records artist is only 18 years old. The positive “Fresh Prince of Chicago” raps about his current life in Miami and the humble beginnings of his career, “I was young when I jumped out the Porsche,” what’s more motivating than following your dreams and a car worth hundreds of thousands of dollars? B. Bandz is an example to younger artists trying to figure out how they can fit into the industry without losing the essence of who they are. Citing artists like LL Cool J, Kanye West and Lil Wayne as his influences growing up, Bandz wants his music to inspire people like those legendary artists inspired him and show the come up of his career in real time. B. Bandz is currently on tour with Chief Keef and continues to drop new music and visuals that remind me of the luxurious rap lifestyle of the early 2000s. Picture exotic cars and mansions in Miami but with Bandz humble attitude and style there’s a refreshing twist to the classic rap formula.

Bandz is signed to the label TST Legacy Records, an independent label that is pushing for innovation in the music industry. Brian Tucker, the CEO of TST shared his excitement for his label being the first to utilize augmented reality technology within their music videos and content. “AR is creating another culture. I feel great to have the opportunity to be an innovator and as a indie label this will definitely influence a global space for hip hop and technology.” The music industry has been stagnant with labels only focused on selling records but music is so much more than that.

Music is about the experience and leaving listeners with memories when their favorite artist drops an album. Artists will also have the ability to release visual projects utilizing AR capabilities. B. Bandz project Lifestyle will utilize AR through a program called VRIFY where fans will be able to experience music videos and behind the scenes content with AR capabilities. Bandz discussed the benefits of using AR to “connect with fans personally around the world,” and being able to perform and give people a unique experience through their device. The possibilities for innovation are endless when your mindset isn’t stuck in the past. This moment is groundbreaking and I can’t imagine the competition when all the labels come to play in this innovative space.

As TST grooms the talent of their roster, implement the latest technology in their music and visuals and continue to cultivate a following through social media, the spotlight will only beam brighter for the collective. Alongside B. Bandz, TST’s artists 4$ and Tunez will also be creating some waves in the upcoming years and it’ll be interesting to see how the label evolves within the industry. People are constantly interested in the next big thing in tech and more artists will definitely continue bridging the gap between art and technology. B. Bandz will be featured at the Block Chain Shift Conference starting October 11th 2018 in Miami. Fans can also catch him at GSMA Mobile World Congress in L.A. and Innovate L.A. later this year.

Article By: Marcel Jeremiah

