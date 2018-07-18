Man Executed In Texas Prison For Murder [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Christopher Young was executed yesterday (July 17, 2018) in a Texas prison at Huntsville by lethal injection as punishment for a crime he committed in 2004, in which he killed store owner Hasmukh Patel. See the video here.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
