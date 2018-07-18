CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Man Executed In Texas Prison For Murder [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Death Row

Source: Getty / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Christopher Young was executed yesterday (July 17, 2018) in a Texas prison at Huntsville by lethal injection as punishment for a crime he committed in 2004, in which he killed store owner Hasmukh Patel. See the video here.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Man Executed In Texas Prison For Murder [VIDEO]

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

 

The Latest:

death row , execution , prison , Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bryan Williams,Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Launches New Label, Signs New Artist
 31 mins ago
07.18.18
What You Ordered Online Vs. What Your Received
 2 hours ago
07.18.18
Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To…
 3 hours ago
07.18.18
Raptors agree to deal to acquire Spurs’ Kawhi…
 4 hours ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 4 hours ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 4 hours ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 6 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 19 hours ago
07.17.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: YFN Lucci Arrested in Atlanta
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Props: Drake Shows Love To Shiggy For Helping…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
The New Zoom Challenge Is Going To Leave…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Watch: Issa Rae Gets Shady AF With Her…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close