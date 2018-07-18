Man Executed In Texas Prison For Murder [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Christopher Young was executed yesterday (July 17, 2018) in a Texas prison at Huntsville by lethal injection as punishment for a crime he committed in 2004, in which he killed store owner Hasmukh Patel. See the video here.

Source: CBS11 News

Texas Executes Man For 2004 Store Owner Murder https://t.co/XpwabxgDFK — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) July 18, 2018

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

