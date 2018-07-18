Kruz Newz: Did You Notice the Dust Hovering Over Texas?

The haze you may be noticing is coming all the way from the Sahara Desert. It brings hotter days, hazy skies and nice sunsets. Be careful because it can bother people with allergies. The dust usually only goes as far as the Carribean but has made its way to Texas before. Well, I just learned something!

Did you notice the hazy skies this morning? Dust from the windswept Sahara desert of Africa has made the 5,000 mile journey to the region. This morning's satellite shows the connection around the Bermuda high pressure system of the north Atlantic. #txwx #dfwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/53piHMyz8O — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 16, 2018

A dust outbreak left the African coast about ten days ago. It traveled 5,000 miles across the tropical Atlantic, the Caribbean, and the Gulf before hovering over Texas. https://t.co/ghG28qnOSd — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) July 17, 2018

