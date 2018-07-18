CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Did You Notice the Dust Hovering Over Texas?

The haze you may be noticing is coming all the way from the Sahara Desert.  It brings hotter days, hazy skies and nice sunsets.  Be careful because it can bother people with allergies.  The dust usually only goes as far as the Carribean but has made its way to Texas before.  Well, I just learned something!

Dallas , dust , haze , Sahara Desert , Texas

