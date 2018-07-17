DSR Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Dub Car Show 2018
DSR Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018

The Dirty South Rydaz (DSR) will be performing at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show 2018! Get your tickets here! Hit songs by DSR include:

Southside Da Realist

Not A Stain On Me

Tippin Down Bruton

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

