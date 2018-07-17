J. Prince Is In Dallas To Talk About ‘The Art & Science Of Respect’ [VIDEO]

07.17.18
Houston, TX legend and Rap-A-Lot Records pioneer, J. Prince, was in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk with the crew about his new book ‘The Art & Science Of Resepect.’ Check out the video above to get the full scoop. Also be sure to buy your copy of the book on Amazon.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

J. Prince , the art & science of respect

photos
