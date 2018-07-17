J. Prince Is In Dallas To Talk About ‘The Art & Science Of Respect’ [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Houston, TX legend and Rap-A-Lot Records pioneer, J. Prince, was in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk with the crew about his new book ‘The Art & Science Of Resepect.’ Check out the video above to get the full scoop. Also be sure to buy your copy of the book on Amazon.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time 30 photos Launch gallery Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time 1. Vanessa Williams, Then 1 of 30 2. Vanessa Williams, Now Source:PR 2 of 30 3. Morris Chestnut, Then 3 of 30 4. Morris Chestnut, Now Source:PR 4 of 30 5. Jada Pinkett-Smith, Then 5 of 30 6. Jada Pinkett Smith, Now Source:PR 6 of 30 7. MC LYTE, Then 7 of 30 8. MC LYTE, Now 8 of 30 9. Angela Bassett, Then 9 of 30 10. Angela Bassett, Now Source:PR 10 of 30 11. Nia Long, Then 11 of 30 12. Nia Long Source:PR 12 of 30 13. Will Smith, Then 13 of 30 14. Will Smith, Now Source:PR 14 of 30 15. Janet Jackson, Then 15 of 30 16. Janet Jackson, Now 16 of 30 17. Queen Latifah, Then 17 of 30 18. Queen Latifah, Now Source:PR 18 of 30 19. Denzel Washington, Then 19 of 30 20. Denzel Washington, now Source:PR 20 of 30 21. Taraji p. Henson, Then 21 of 30 22. Taraji P. Henson, Now Source:PR 22 of 30 23. Oprah Winfrey, Then 23 of 30 24. Oprah, Now Source:AP 24 of 30 25. Bern Nadette Stanis, Then 25 of 30 26. Bern Nadette Stanis, Now 26 of 30 27. Kenya Moore, Then Source:Instagram 27 of 30 28. Kenya Moore Source:PR 28 of 30 29. Cicely Tyson, Then 29 of 30 30. Cicely Tyson, Now Source:PR 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time We take a look at the celebrities who are aging gracefully, and those of who might even look better now!

The Latest: