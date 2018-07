Paul Wall Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Paul Wall will be performing at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show 2018! Get your tickets here! Hit songs by Paul Wall include:

Sittin’ Sidewayz

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Break Em Off feat. Lil Keke

Still Tippin’ feat. Mike Jones, Slim Thug & Paul Wall

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest: