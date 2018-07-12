CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Wouldn’t It Be Nice to Get From Dallas to Fort Worth in 10 Minutes?

Officials are looking into a transportation system that could get you from Dallas to Fort Worth in 8 minutes and from Dallas to Austin in 19 minutes. It’s the Texas Hyperloop One project and the study alone will take 2-3 years

Hyperloop allows for travel at speeds of 500-plus mph with the use of magnetic levitation.

