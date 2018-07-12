CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: DJ Khaled is About to Drop the Soap…? [VIDEO]

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

DJ Khaled is once again expanding his empire beyond the music game and following in the foot steps of Rick Ross. The Miami motivational speaker, DJ and producer is entering the grooming arena.

On Tuesday night the “We’re The Best” producer was a special guest on Conan and after talking about his love of soap, Khaled revealed “I’ma make my own soap. So I’m here to announce today – and this is crazy that we’re talkin’ about this – I’m gonna make my own soap.”

No word on whether or not Khaled was actually spitting facts or just thinking out loud in the moment, but if Rick Ross can have himself a men’s grooming line, then DJ Khaled can have himself a bar of soap.

Check out Khaled’s thoughts on soaping below and let us know if you’d be interested in supporting his vision.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

