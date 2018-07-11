Lil Uzi Vert and Juice Wrld get “Wasted”

You might have first heard Juice Wlrd’s “Lucid Dreams” on 97-9 the beat. Now he teams up with Lil Uzi Vert for the song “Wasted,” released yesterday (July 10).

Look for Juice for the U.S. leg of his Wrld Domination Tour which kicks off tonight (July 11) in Las Vegas. NO Texas dates as of yet, but hopefully some will be added!