She REPRESENTS: Meet Owner Brie Washington Of Briesly’s Boutique!

| 07.05.18
Brie Washington is the owner and operator of Briesly’s Boutique. Brie spent several years in the corporate workforce before taking a risk and opening her own business. Brie researched and planned, as well as ran other small business on the side before taking the plunge and establishing Briesly’s Boutiqes brick and mortar location in September 2011. Briesly’s is located at 2451 Lakeside Parkway Suite 160 Flower Mound, TX 75022. Briesly’s houses contemporary women’s clothing and accessories. Specializing in pieces designed locally and made by other women in business. Brie loves supporting small business and working with her customers to curate that look good feel good winning combination through personal styling in-store. Briesly’s Boutique was named Best Boutique/Speciality store in 2014 & 2015.

 

In Brie’s spare time she enjoys hanging with my family, playing volleyball, traveling, trying new foods, shopping and staying active in the community.

Brie would encourage other women who want to start their own business to formulate a plan, do your research, be passionate about your dreams, persistent and go for it but most of all she encourages you to represent!

 

