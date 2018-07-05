CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Lee Daniels Claims He Discovered Cardi B [VIDEO]

Lee Daniels

Source: Grant Lamos IV/ Getty / Getty

Lee Daniels was so enamored by Cardi B when they first met, he asked for a selfie vid with her … and he claims it’s the reason she caught her big break that propelled her career.

The acclaimed director told us — not only is the rapper his favorite hip-hop artist, but she’s been a fave of his since she auditioned for a role on his TV show, “Star” … almost 3 years ago!

That’s not all — Lee tells Raquel on this previously unseen clip from “Raq Rants” … Cardi was cast on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ season 6 because Mona Scott-Young saw his IG video and also believed she was a star.

Clearly … Daniels was right about his “next discovery.”

via TMZ

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So….what does this have to do with Dame Dash getting his money….?

