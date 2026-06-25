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The NBA Draft Is Over, Now the Work Begins for Mavs Stars

DFW showed out as hometown stars earned NBA opportunities and the Mavericks added fresh talent for the future.

Published on June 25, 2026
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2026 NBA Draft - Round Two
Source: Caleb Bowlin / Getty

Round two wrapped up last night, and another local talent is headed to the league. Former SMU guard Jaron Pierre Jr. was selected 58th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. Jaron sharpened his game right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area before making his mark in college, and now he’s officially living out the dream. We love to see it!

The Dallas Mavericks also continued building for the future. With the 48th overall pick, Dallas selected Tobi Lawal, a high-energy forward from Virginia Tech who can score, rebound, and bring some serious athleticism to the floor. Then with the 56th pick, the Mavs added guard Vsevolod Ishchenko after a draft-night trade with the Lakers.

So once again, North Texas talent is making noise and the Mavericks are adding young pieces to the roster. Now the focus shifts to Summer League, training camp, and seeing which of these young stars can make an immediate impact.

Congratulations to all the players who heard their names called. DFW, y’all did it big once again!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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