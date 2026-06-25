Beat the Heat: Programs to Help You Survive This Summer

Source: adamkaz / Getty

Aight Dallas, listen—this summer heat is not playing with us, and neither are these utility bills. But the good news? The City of Dallas got some real “hook-up” programs that can help you keep your crib cooler without your light bill jumping like crazy.

So here’s the breakdown in plain talk.

The City of Dallas—through the Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability—is basically trying to help folks stop wasting energy and start saving money. Think of it like this: they’re helping you tighten up your house so the cold air stays in and that Texas heat stays OUT.

Now let’s talk weatherization. That’s just a fancy word for “fixing up your home so it don’t leak air.” We talking sealing cracks, adding insulation (that’s the stuff in your walls that keeps heat out), and sometimes upgrading your AC or heating system so it runs more efficiently. Translation: your house stays cooler longer, and your bill doesn’t go crazy every month.

Then you got energy-efficient upgrades—that could mean better appliances, better cooling systems, or small repairs that make a big difference on your bill.

And here’s the part people sleep on: grants and assistance programs. That’s basically FREE or low-cost help to fix your home if you qualify. Not loans you gotta stress over—actual help to make your house safer and cheaper to run.

They’re also pushing something called the urban heat island effect. That just means some neighborhoods—especially with less trees and more concrete—get way hotter than others. So if your block feels like an oven at 6 PM, yeah… that’s what they’re talking about.

So yeah, this ain’t just about the environment. It’s about lower bills, safer homes, and not getting cooked by your own electricity bill.

You can learn more and see what you qualify for at https://www.dallasclimateaction.com/

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack