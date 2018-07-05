CLOSE
News & Gossip
Nicki Minaj Plays No Games On Boo’d Up Remix Along With Quavo

Nicki Minaj patience pen is a apparently on double duty these days,as she destroys Ella Mai’s radio hit. Plies put his Florida flava on it as well a few weeks ago. Although Quavo added some Atlanta Action to it .

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Plays No Games On Boo'd Up Remix Along With Quavo

