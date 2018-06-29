Kruz Newz: California Brewery to Make Pot Infused Sparkling Water

Lagunitas Brewing is introducing a new sparkling water with a very special ingredient, marijuana. The beverage will be infused with THC. It will only be available in California, of course!

GET ALL THE DETAILS HERE:

Move over, La Croix, there's a new sparkling water in town: and this one gets you stoned https://t.co/gPPL3LoqNF — MERRY JANE (@MERRYJANE) June 27, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: