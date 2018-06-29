Kruz Newz: California Brewery to Make Pot Infused Sparkling Water

0 reads Leave a comment
Lagunitas Brewing is introducing a new sparkling water with a very special ingredient, marijuana. The beverage will be infused with THC. It will only be available in California, of course!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Police Corruption: 5 Dallas Officers Fired For Money Laundering And Other Crimes [VIDEO]
- Chance The Rapper Announces 7-Track Project With Kanye West
- Stream Drake’s “Scorpion” Album
- Lil Boosie’s Daughter Is Ready For The Mic
- The Latest Freestyle Rap King Goes Viral Via Terrell, Texas
- LightSkinKeisha Gets Sexy Sweaty For “Treadmill” Video
- A$AP Ferg Gives Us New Heat
- Eesh: Ed Sheeran Is Hit With Another Lawsuit For Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye Song
- And There’s More: Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Make 52 Records In 52 Weeks
- No More Toys ‘R Us : Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed And It’s The Saddest Pic You’ll See Today
18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)
18 photos Launch gallery
18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Yella Beezy1 of 18
2. Trapboy Freddy2 of 18
3. Fat Pimp3 of 18
4. Imaj4 of 18
5. Post Malone5 of 18
6. Boogotti Kasino6 of 18
7. C-Struggs7 of 18
8. MO38 of 18
9. Lilcj Kasino9 of 18
10. Go Yayo10 of 18
11. Flexinfab11 of 18
12. Dorrough12 of 18
13. Smurf Franklin13 of 18
14. Lil Ronny MothaF14 of 18
15. Spud Boom15 of 18
16. G$ Lil Ronnie16 of 18
17. Tre Ward17 of 18
18. Bobby Sessions18 of 18
comments – add yours