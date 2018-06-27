10 Swimwear Brands That Will Keep Your Beachwear On Fleek This Summer

Let’s show @jackieaina how much you loveeee her.. tag her and say something nice 👇🏾 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sometimes just a little compliment can make someone’s entire day. #spreadpositivity ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ She’s wearing Mila swimsuit paired with Reja scarf ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #bfyne #bfyneswim #queen #blue #colorislife #queen #wild #wildheart #glowing #glowingskin #melanin #melaninpoppin #melaninmagic #melaninmagic #darkskin #adventure #chocolate

A post shared by BFYNE (@bfyne) on Jun 9, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT