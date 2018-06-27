Kruz Newz: East Pittsburgh Police Officer Who Shot Antwon Rose Charged with Criminal Homicide

8 reads Leave a comment
Prosecutors have charged the East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 17-year old Antwon Rose, II.
