Kruz Newz: East Pittsburgh Police Officer Who Shot Antwon Rose Charged with Criminal Homicide

Antwon Rose

Source: Family photo / Family Photo

Prosecutors have charged the East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 17-year old Antwon Rose, II.

