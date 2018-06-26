CLOSE
Kruz Newz: President Trump Targets McCain, Sanford and Late Night TV Hosts at Rally

Monday night,  President Trump stopped at a South Carolina rally to urge voters to vote for Gov. Henry McMaster, one of his earlier supporters.  Here are some of the very important items he touched on:

  • assured the crowd his hair is real
  • attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger for his low TV ratings
  • attacked Rep. Mark Sanford for his extramarital affair
  • accused Sen. John McCain  of “grandstanding”
  • called Stephen Colbert (who is a from South Carolina) a “lowlife”
  • spoke highly of McMcaster for about 5 minutes

Or you could watch the 1-hour video yourself!

 

