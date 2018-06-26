3 reads Leave a comment
Monday night, President Trump stopped at a South Carolina rally to urge voters to vote for Gov. Henry McMaster, one of his earlier supporters. Here are some of the very important items he touched on:
- assured the crowd his hair is real
- attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger for his low TV ratings
- attacked Rep. Mark Sanford for his extramarital affair
- accused Sen. John McCain of “grandstanding”
- called Stephen Colbert (who is a from South Carolina) a “lowlife”
- spoke highly of McMcaster for about 5 minutes
Or you could watch the 1-hour video yourself!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- #WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Got Stood Up by Drake??
- #WordEyeHeard: Tinder Adding New Feature to Help Find Matches
- Kruz Newz: President Trump Targets McCain, Sanford and Late Night TV Hosts at Rally
- Kruz Newz: DUI Suspect Blames His Erratic Driving on his Dog
- Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
- Wavy In 60 Seconds: Episode 2 – Eyebrows
- K Camp Back Like He Never Left With Special Announcement
- Booise Boo For Livest Dad Of 2018 Award
- 1 Man Dead In Oak Cliff After Home Invasion [VIDEO]
- LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First Crushes In A Cute Way
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours