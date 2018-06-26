Kruz Newz: President Trump Targets McCain, Sanford and Late Night TV Hosts at Rally

Monday night, President Trump stopped at a South Carolina rally to urge voters to vote for Gov. Henry McMaster, one of his earlier supporters. Here are some of the very important items he touched on:

assured the crowd his hair is real

attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger for his low TV ratings

attacked Rep. Mark Sanford for his extramarital affair

accused Sen. John McCain of “grandstanding”

called Stephen Colbert (who is a from South Carolina) a “lowlife”

spoke highly of McMcaster for about 5 minutes

Or you could watch the 1-hour video yourself!

