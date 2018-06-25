CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Kruz Newz: JR Smith Game 1 Jersey Auctioned off for over $23,000

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, the score tied and seconds remaining in regulation of Game 1, Smith rebounded a missed free throw and ran toward half court and dribbled it out, instead of shooting the ball or passing.  Those last few seconds turned into a million memes and now that jersey has been auctioned off for $23,548 on Thursday night.

