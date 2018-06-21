CLOSE
A Suspect Has Been Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion

XXXTentacion killed

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

A suspect has been charged in the murder of rapper XXXtentacion.

22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams was arrested Wednesday evening by Broward County Sheriff County police and charged with First Degree Murder. XXXtenacion’s mother received word of the arrest during a candlelight vigil for the rapper.

XXXtenacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was killed Monday in a reported robbery attempted. He was only 20 years old.

