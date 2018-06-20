Kruz Newz: Family Held the Wrong Baby in Hospital for Two Hours

A family in West Virginia held the wrong baby for about two hours days after the baby was born. There were two babies with the same last name at the hospital. That’s pretty scary considering how much technology hospitals use now.

Any parent's worst nightmare https://t.co/rgLG2bNNp6 — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: