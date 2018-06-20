Kruz Newz: Family Held the Wrong Baby in Hospital for Two Hours

1 reads Leave a comment
A family in West Virginia held the wrong baby for about two hours days after the baby was born. There were two babies with the same last name at the hospital. That’s pretty scary considering how much technology hospitals use now.
