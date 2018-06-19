CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint Album On Twitter

The friendly stoners have made fans wait for almost a decade.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Taylor Gang Hosts Medusa Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Fans have been waiting for a collaborative album from Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y for almost a decade. Well Spitta got fed up and decided to tweet it into reality.

The New Orleans vet types, “@wizkhalifa can’t lie…if there was ever a time it’s this summer bro.. the game is in a twist and we lo-key inspired hella these young niggas to start hustling.. we gotta drop that guideline for them again,that code book “2009” on the anniversary of howfly… u ready loved one?”

Wiz responded, “Let’s do this. 😎 how many songs we got left to finish?”

With over 11,000 likes from fans, it’s only a matter of time before the highly anticipated follow-up to 2009’s “How Fly” is streaming through the clouds.

It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint Album On Twitter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint Album On Twitter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 11 hours ago
06.19.18
Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News…
 11 hours ago
06.19.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 12 hours ago
06.19.18
People Are Getting Faked Out By This Nike…
 13 hours ago
06.19.18
The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads…
 13 hours ago
06.19.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 13 hours ago
06.19.18
Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves
 14 hours ago
06.19.18
Jay-Z Black Music Month
#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Joining Puma as Creative Director
 16 hours ago
06.19.18
The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Gets Child Support…
 17 hours ago
06.19.18
Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder
 1 day ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close