CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death

"I'm broken."

29 reads
Leave a comment
XXXTentacion killed

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

On Monday, many fans and celebrities mourned the death of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion.

Despite his tragic shooting, however, the Florida spitter didn’t leave without his critics either.

XXX has had a controversial life, including grim accusations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. In 2016, he was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering as it pertained to Ayala.

Despite Ayala’s disturbing accounts of what XXX did to her, it seems she’s still processing his death in her own way. She tweeted early Tuesday morning, “i lost someone close to me. leave me alone.” She then added, “everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken.” You can check out her full tweets below.

Back in October 2016, Ayala started a GoFundMe page for surgery she would need after XXX’s alleged beatings. “There’s two fractures in my left eye socket due to an aggressive hit, along with nose and jaw fractures,” she wrote on the page. “Since these bones are fractured they’re piercing into the back of my eyeball causing damage to an optical nerve and my eye itself. The left side of my face has lost some sensation, i cannot feel my upper lip on the left side, and same for my upper teeth on the left side. And as for my left eye’s vision, it’s diminishing as the days go by. It’s crucial i get the surgery otherwise my eyeball will die and the nerve connecting my lip/cheek and teeth will eventually die as well.”

Her fundraising goal was $25,000 and within an hour after news of XXX’s death, her account received over $1000 in donations. As of now, she has raised over $32,000.

Meanwhile, XXX’s sales and streaming have climbed since his death. According to Complex, he currently has the No. 1 and No. 2 albums on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Digital Music list. His last album increased by 41,306 percent, while his 2017 album 17 jumped by 9,000 percent. His CDs, vinyl and iTunes sales have increased as well.

We’ll continue to keep you updated if any major news should surface around XXX or Ayala.

 

XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
People Are Getting Faked Out By This Nike…
 4 hours ago
06.19.18
The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads…
 4 hours ago
06.19.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 5 hours ago
06.19.18
Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves
 6 hours ago
06.19.18
Jay-Z Black Music Month
#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Joining Puma as Creative Director
 8 hours ago
06.19.18
The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Gets Child Support…
 9 hours ago
06.19.18
Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting…
 23 hours ago
06.18.18
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder
 1 day ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close