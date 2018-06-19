2 reads Leave a comment
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) say there could be holding 30,000 children by the end of August. The division expects to take in roughly 250 children per day as border officials separate kids from parents.
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: 30,000 Children Separated from their Parents at the Border by August
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
