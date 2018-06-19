CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: 30,000 Children Separated from their Parents at the Border by August

2 reads
Leave a comment

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) say there could be holding 30,000 children by the end of August.  The division expects to take in roughly 250 children per day as border officials separate kids from parents.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: 30,000 Children Separated from their Parents at the Border by August

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

border , Children , donald trump , Families , Parents

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close