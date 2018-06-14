CLOSE
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in the DFW

Chances are you first heard Ella Mai’s catchy af smash ‘Boo’d Up’ on 97-9 The Beat some time ago. Since then, the song has grown legs, wings and eventually a power booster! The song has taken of like a rocket, currently sitting at number 1 on the Urban chart and steadily climbing up the top ten on the hot 100. The success of the song seems to have compelled Ella Mai to go on the road and sing it for folks in person. She has just announced a North American tour this summer and the trek kicks off right here in the DFW!

The tour will also make stops in Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Oakland, before wrapping up on Aug. 28 in Seattle. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday (Jun. 15) on Ella Mai’s official website and of course stay close to The Beat to win your way in!

 

