Kruz Newz: L.A. District Attorney Investigating Sylvester Stallone for Sexual Assault

Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone https://t.co/r6dUYgtXt7 pic.twitter.com/clNHQqDuWE — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 14, 2018

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is reviewing sexual assault allegations against Sylvester Stallone. It was reported last year that there were two incidents, one said to have happened in the 1990s.

Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing sexual assault allegation against actor Sylvester Stallone https://t.co/KouGOidLfD pic.twitter.com/pysWdJ3CQF — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 13, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: