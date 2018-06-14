CLOSE
Kruz Newz: L.A. District Attorney Investigating Sylvester Stallone for Sexual Assault

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is reviewing sexual assault allegations against Sylvester Stallone.  It was reported last year that there were two incidents, one said to have happened in the 1990s.

 

 

District Attorney , Los Angeles , sexual assault , sylvester stallone

