WordEyeHeard: Texas Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with Student

A Texas middle school teacher was recently sentenced to prison after having sex with a 15-year-old student while she was pregnant, according to officials.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Katherine Ruth Harper was ordered to serve six years in prison for the relationship she had with her former student at Tidwell Middle School. The seventh-grade English teacher will also be required to register as a sex offender, along with serving 10 years probation following her stint in prison.

Harper, who was a cheerleading coach at the school, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and having an improper relationship with a student. She was eight months pregnant during her arrest in April 2017, but police reports did not state whether or not the teen was the baby’s father.

According to prosecutors, the pair exchanged texts before having sex multiple times in both June and July of 2016. It was also reported that the pair drank alcohol together during sexual encounters at each other’s homes.

School administrators were notified about the relationship in September 2016, who then contacted police. The case was closed due to lack of evidence, but reopened when a detailed tip was submitted to the district website approximately three months later.

The student then confessed to his principal about the affair, the Fort Worth Telegram reported.

via Bossip

I'm lilD, and that's the Word Eye Heard.

