CLOSE
lilD
Home > LilD

#WordEyeHeard: Texas Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with Student

6 reads
Leave a comment
School Starts Textbooks

Source: A-Digit / Getty

A Texas middle school teacher was recently sentenced to prison after having sex with a 15-year-old student while she was pregnant, according to officials.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Katherine Ruth Harper was ordered to serve six years in prison for the relationship she had with her former student at Tidwell Middle School. The seventh-grade English teacher will also be required to register as a sex offender, along with serving 10 years probation following her stint in prison.

Harper, who was a cheerleading coach at the school, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and having an improper relationship with a student. She was eight months pregnant during her arrest in April 2017, but police reports did not state whether or not the teen was the baby’s father.

According to prosecutors, the pair exchanged texts before having sex multiple times in both June and July of 2016. It was also reported that the pair drank alcohol together during sexual encounters at each other’s homes.

School administrators were notified about the relationship in September 2016, who then contacted police. The case was closed due to lack of evidence, but reopened when a detailed tip was submitted to the district website approximately three months later.

The student then confessed to his principal about the affair, the Fort Worth Telegram reported.

via Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I’m just gonna homeschool my kids…

Back To Cool: 50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School

44 photos Launch gallery

Back To Cool: 50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Texas Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with Student

Back To Cool: 50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School

It’s back-to-school season and if there’s one thing that has to absolutely be perfect before you head back to campus, it’s your outfit for the first day. You obviously want to make a great first impression, so we decided to share some fashion inspiration to help you get ready for class and the rest of the school year. Click through this gallery of 50 stylish looks from Instagram to help you slay from class to the yard on the campus.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , texas teacher sex student , tidwell middle school texas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Super Soul Subway: Here’s Proof That NYC Subway…
 1 hour ago
06.13.18
New Age Love: 6 Ways To Meet Your…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Shares Tracklist for Nas’ New…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
First Look At Wonder Woman 1984
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
Cold: James Corden & Ashton Kutcher Get Pusha…
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
T.I. at Triumph Awards 2015
#WordEyeHeard: T.I. Ordered to Pay $75K in Unpaid…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Grown Little Millennials: Adults Are More Excited For…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Fan Facts: 21 Savage Is “Getting Way Richer”…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping A Woman With…
 3 hours ago
06.13.18
10 items
10 Times Luke James Made Us Say “My,…
 4 hours ago
06.13.18
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation…
 21 hours ago
06.12.18
12 items
National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who…
 22 hours ago
06.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close