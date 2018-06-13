Kruz Newz: Federal Judge Clears the Way for AT&T merger with Time Warner

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon cleared the way for AT&T’s $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner.

The judge rejected the Justice Department’s request for an order blocking the Time Warner purchase.

What’s the big deal? Here's a primer on the $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner by AT&T. https://t.co/gVn02l3uiV — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 13, 2018

