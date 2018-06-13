Kruz Newz: Federal Judge Clears the Way for AT&T merger with Time Warner

0 reads Leave a comment
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon cleared the way for AT&T’s $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner.
The judge rejected the Justice Department’s request for an order blocking the Time Warner purchase.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- 2 Kids In Dallas Shot Over Phone, Met On Craigslist [VIDEO]
- 21 Savage Brings Out The Savage With Eaze
- Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown”
- Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When Dancing? Well, This Guy Will Inspire You
- Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny Shot At Championship Parade
- 2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation Is Here & Folks Aren’t Ready
- The Will-Smith-Kissed Version of Jaden’s Icon is Finally Here
- Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On Having One Black Friend In Movies
- Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The Time? Ours Do Too.
- Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse Nightclub Tributes
Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)
9 photos Launch gallery
Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 5 of 9
6. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 6 of 9
7. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 8 of 9
9. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 9 of 9
comments – add yours