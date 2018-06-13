139 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
2 kids in Dallas were shot over a phone they were trying to sell, after meeting the suspects on Craigslist. The victims were a 15 year old and a 12 year old.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic Rappers (Photo Gallery)
25 photos Launch gallery
Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic Rappers (Photo Gallery)
1. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 1 of 25
2. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 2 of 25
3. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 3 of 25
4. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 4 of 25
5. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 5 of 25
6. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 6 of 25
7. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 7 of 25
8. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 8 of 25
9. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 9 of 25
10. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 10 of 25
11. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 11 of 25
12. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 12 of 25
13. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 13 of 25
14. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 14 of 25
15. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 15 of 25
16. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 16 of 25
17. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 17 of 25
18. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 18 of 25
19. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:WKYS 19 of 25
20. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 20 of 25
21. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 21 of 25
22. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 22 of 25
23. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:Radio One 23 of 25
24. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 24 of 25
25. Black Music Month 2018 - RappersSource:CS 25 of 25
The Latest:
- 2 Kids In Dallas Shot Over Phone, Met On Craigslist [VIDEO]
- 21 Savage Brings Out The Savage With Eaze
- Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown”
- Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When Dancing? Well, This Guy Will Inspire You
- Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny Shot At Championship Parade
- 2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation Is Here & Folks Aren’t Ready
- The Will-Smith-Kissed Version of Jaden’s Icon is Finally Here
- Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On Having One Black Friend In Movies
- Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The Time? Ours Do Too.
- Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse Nightclub Tributes
comments – add yours