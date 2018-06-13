2 Kids In Dallas Shot Over Phone, Met On Craigslist [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

2 kids in Dallas were shot over a phone they were trying to sell, after meeting the suspects on Craigslist. The victims were a 15 year old and a 12 year old.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

