#WordEyeHeard: Sonic’s New Pickle Juice Slush….You Drinking it or Nah?

Sonic Pickle Slush

Source: Sonic / Sonic

For those of us who grew up in urban environments, drinking cold pickle juice in the summertime was definitely a thing but also an acquired taste. Sonic, the fast food chain known for its slush drinks, rolled out a pickle juice slush Monday (June 11) and fans on Twitter are both celebrating and criticizing the decision.

Since March of this year, Sonic has been teasing that it was bringing the pickle juice slush to its stores this summer along with three other bold flavors. Sonic issued a statement to announce its new Snow Cone Slush flavors, saying it’s all a part of bringing a little summertime flavor to its vast drinks lineup.

“SONIC’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” Sonic said via a statement. “The entire Snow Cone Slush lineup — including Pickle Juice, Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood — has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories.”

On Twitter, the slush became a top trending topic and reactions are decidedly mixed so far. We’ve collected the best below and on the following pages.

See reactions at HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I’ll just stick with my Strawberry Limeade.

