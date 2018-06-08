A Plano Bar Is Being Sued For Negligence That Led To 8 People Being Killed [VIDEO]

142 reads Leave a comment
Plano bar, The Local Public House, is now being sued for $1 million dollars for negligence that led to 8 people being killed by patron Spencer Hight back in September 2017. Spencer was killed by police after the shooting.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
