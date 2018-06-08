A Plano Bar Is Being Sued For Negligence That Led To 8 People Being Killed [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Plano bar, The Local Public House, is now being sued for $1 million dollars for negligence that led to 8 people being killed by patron Spencer Hight back in September 2017. Spencer was killed by police after the shooting.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

