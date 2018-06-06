CLOSE
DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Video: Kevin Gates “Let It Sing”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kevin Gates Lounge

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kevin Gates has every right singing to a good tune. Now that he is out, it’s home sweet home in his new video off his Chained To The City.

The Latest:

Kevin Gates

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Video: Kevin Gates “Let It Sing”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close