Kruz Newz: Miss America Will No Longer Feature Swimsuit Competition

The Miss America Organization will no longer feature the swimsuit competition, saying it will no longer judge contestants based on their appearance. They also might do away with the evening gown competition. Most people tune in to the talent part of the pageant.

JUST IN: Miss America pageant is getting rid of its swimsuit competitions and will be more inclusive to women of all sizes, the contest announces: "We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance” https://t.co/MxRA4Dkacz pic.twitter.com/5vi7we1vqh — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2018

