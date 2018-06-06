CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Miss America Will No Longer Feature Swimsuit Competition

The Miss America Organization will no longer feature the swimsuit competition, saying it will no longer judge contestants based on their appearance. They also might do away with the evening gown competition.  Most people tune in to the talent part of the pageant.

