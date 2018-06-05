CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Uber Passenger Records Uber Driver Asking for Sex

Madison Campos called for an Uber on May 23rd to pick her up from a store.  As they were heading home the driver started to act inappropriately.  Campos started to record once she got out of the vehicle.

Uber has fired the Houston area driver.

