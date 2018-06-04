WordEyeHeard: Janet Jackson Called Police for Welfare Check on Son

Janet Jackson had a bit of a scare over the weekend regarding her 1-year-old son. The R&B singer and entertainer called the cops to perform a welfare check on her son, who was with her estranged husband and the child’s father, Wissam Al Mana.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us Janet made the call to Malibu authorities late Saturday night, asking cops to check in on her son … who was with her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, at the Nobu Hotel. We’re told police did, in fact, check in — but found no one to be in danger.

Sources say cops told the 2 parties — Janet and Wissam, in this case — to handle the matter civilly. It’s unclear if Janet was on the scene or not, though.

According to a report … Janet was supposedly tipped off to some alleged aggressive behavior displayed by Wissam, which concerned a nanny enough to alert Janet.

The outlet adds that the story is still developing.

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Should’ve left the kids with Miss Katherine.

