WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Daddy Comes for Wendy Williams [PHOTO]

Dennis Graham, father to Drake, is out here trying to check Wendy Williams for reporting on the same beef with Pusha T that everyone is talking about.
But once Dennis saw the gossip queen ragging on his son in the aftermath of Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon,” Aubrey’s O.G. called Wendy “RuPaul Jr.” in an extra salty Instagram caption.
“Ru Paul Drag Race Queen looking Bitch,” typed Dennis, insisting that Williams had stepped “out of her lane” by commenting on his son’s beef without proof.
See Wendy’s response at WizNation
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: