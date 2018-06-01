WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Daddy Comes for Wendy Williams [PHOTO]

Dennis Graham, father to Drake, is out here trying to check Wendy Williams for reporting on the same beef with Pusha T that everyone is talking about.

But once Dennis saw the gossip queen ragging on his son in the aftermath of Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon,” Aubrey’s O.G. called Wendy “RuPaul Jr.” in an extra salty Instagram caption.

“Ru Paul Drag Race Queen looking Bitch,” typed Dennis, insisting that Williams had stepped “out of her lane” by commenting on his son’s beef without proof.

See Wendy’s response at WizNation

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

#WordEyeHeard: DFW Teen Wins National Spelling Bee!

Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For Her Powerful Vocals

Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All Smoke

New Month, Who Dis? The Only Thing We Acknowledge (Besides Rent) On The First Of The Month Is…

Help Us Feed Children In Need During Summer Break

She Represents Sweepstakes

97.9 The Beat Magazine: Trapboy Freddy – June 2018

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Potential New Boo

Black Music Month: The Rise Of Future

Swizz Beatz Says “It’s Okayyy” [New Music]

Also On 97.9 The Beat: