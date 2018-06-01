CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Daddy Comes for Wendy Williams [PHOTO]

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Chris Polk/BBMA2017 / Getty

Dennis Graham, father to Drake, is out here trying to check Wendy Williams for reporting on the same beef with Pusha T that everyone is talking about.

But once Dennis saw the gossip queen ragging on his son in the aftermath of Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon,” Aubrey’s O.G. called Wendy “RuPaul Jr.” in an extra salty Instagram caption.

“Ru Paul Drag Race Queen looking Bitch,” typed Dennis, insisting that Williams had stepped “out of her lane” by commenting on his son’s beef without proof.

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Drake's Daddy Comes for Wendy Williams [PHOTO]

