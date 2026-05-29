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Wings Humble The Aces In Sold-Out Dallas Showdown

Dallas erased a 13-point deficit and let the league know the Wings are officially a problem.

Published on May 29, 2026
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Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings
Source: Ronald Cortes / Getty

The Dallas Wings were NOT playing around Thursday night. In front of a sold-out crowd at College Park Center, Dallas pulled off a huge 95-87 comeback win over the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces after trailing by as many as 13 points.

And leading the charge? Jessica Shepard, who made straight-up WNBA history.

Shepard finished with an insane triple-double: 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists — becoming the first player in league history to ever put up at least 22, 20, and 10 in a single game. She also became the first player in the WNBA this season to grab 20 rebounds. The girl was EVERYWHERE.

Rookie Azzi Fudd also showed why the future is bright in Dallas. In her first career WNBA start, she dropped 22 points and became the only rookie this season with back-to-back 20-point games in wins. Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers added another smooth 20-piece with six assists, while Awak Kuier continued her hot streak with 12 points off the bench.

Dallas completely flipped the game after halftime, outscoring Vegas 50-34 in the second half while shooting nearly 53% from the floor. The energy inside the arena was unreal — and yes, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was courtside watching it all happen.

The Wings are now 5-3 on the season and looking like one of the hottest teams in the league right now.

Next up: Dallas hosts the Seattle Storm on Monday night.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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