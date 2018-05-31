CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: White Mom Forced at Airport to Prove Biracial Son is Hers [VIDEO]

A white mother traveling with her biracial son said she had to provide proof the child was indeed hers. The airline said it was because she and her son have different names, but she believes it’s because “they have different skin colors.” She went on to say that this is one day in her life, and she knows that other people face this kind of discrimination everyday, so she’s grateful that Southwest Airlines reached out her, and she’s moving past it.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I blame Rachel Dolezal.

