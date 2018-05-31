A white mother traveling with her biracial son said she had to provide proof the child was indeed hers. The airline said it was because she and her son have different names, but she believes it’s because “they have different skin colors.” She went on to say that this is one day in her life, and she knows that other people face this kind of discrimination everyday, so she’s grateful that Southwest Airlines reached out her, and she’s moving past it.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I blame Rachel Dolezal.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

#WordEyeHeard: White Mom Forced at Airport to Prove Biracial Son is Hers [VIDEO]

Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The Internet’s Panties In A Bunch

#WordEyeHeard: Offset Buys Car for Man Who Saved Him From Car Crash

#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Been Paying Off Alleged Baby Mama Since Before Son’s Birth

Watch This Baby Girl Try Really Hard Not To Curse While Rapping Cardi B

Almost Friday Shmood: When Hermione Granger Is Serving And Twirling For The Girls

You Tell Us: What Is The Best Rap Diss Song Ever? [POLL]

Skillz: This Woman’s Daring Pool Stunt Had Men Falling By The Wayside

Great Loves Think Alike: See The Double Wedding Proposal That Has Everyone Believing In Love Again

Tidal Streaming Service Will Now Teach You How To Get Nicki Minaj’s Hair

Also On 97.9 The Beat: