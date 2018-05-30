A Mesquite, Texas Police Officer Boxing With Teen Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, a Mesquite, TX police officer by the name of Winston Bowen accepted a challenge to box a teenager and the video went viral. See the full video below.

WATCH: Video of a Mesquite police officer boxing with a local teen has racked up more than a million views on social media. https://t.co/qp99NGrigy — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 30, 2018

