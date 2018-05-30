CLOSE
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Super Bowl LI Parties

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hip Hop, which rose from the streets and its grimy realities, has always had an affiliation with the underground. A big part of that subculture is that of gang life.

Question:

Which famous rappers are Crips?

Answer:

  1. Jeezy
  2. Snoop Dogg
  3. Tray Dee
  4. Goldie Loc
  5. Nipsey Hussle
  6. Bobby Shmurda
  7. Afroman
  8. Solo Lucci
  9. MC Eiht
  10. C. Struggs
  11. Glasses Malone
  12. Warren G
  13. Eazy-E
  14. Coolio
  15. WC
  16. MC Ren (of N.W.A)
  17. Schoolboy Q
  18. Jayo Felony

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

crip , rappers

