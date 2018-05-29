Oops: ‘Sesame Street’ Is Pissed Off At A New Movie That Features Ejaculating Puppets

Sesame Street is not pleased with the upcoming Melissa McCarthy flick The Happytime Murders.

To say the movie is bringing whole new raunchiness to puppet characters would be an understatement.

Billed as “No Sesame. All Street.” the red band trailer of the movie features everything from puppets getting their head blown off to a puppet ejaculating for at least 20 seconds.

You read right.

Be brave and watch the clip for yourself below (NSFW….I guess?)

The company behind Sesame Street, Sesame Workshop, is feeling some type of way about all this X-rated footage, especially since part of their name is used in the promotional campaign.

According to CNN, they are suing STX Entertainment for using their name in relation to a “just-released trailer with explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating, and even ejaculating puppets.”

They further said the tagline “deliberately confuses consumers into mistakenly believing that Sesame is associated with, has allowed, or has even endorsed or produced the movie and tarnishes Sesame’s brand.”

Like I said…not here for it.

Sesame Workshop is asking for a jury trial, punitive damages and for The Happytime Murders to change its advertising.

The irony about all of this is The Happytime Murders is directed by Brian Henson who is the son of the late puppet pioneer Jim Henson. Jim helped develop characters for Sesame Street and he created the Muppets.

In a troll-like move, a STX spokeswoman issued a statement Friday attributed to a puppet lawyer called Fred, Esq.:

“STX loved the idea of working closely with Brian Henson and the Jim Henson Company to tell the untold story of the active lives of Henson puppets when they’re not performing in front of children. While we’re disappointed that ‘Sesame Street’ does not share in the fun, we are confident in our legal position. We look forward to introducing adult moviegoers to our adorably unapologetic characters this summer.”

If you’ve been waiting for an adult puppets movie, you can check out The Happytime Murders when it hits theaters August 17!

Oops: ‘Sesame Street’ Is Pissed Off At A New Movie That Features Ejaculating Puppets was originally published on globalgrind.com

