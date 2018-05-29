Roseanne Show Cancelled By ABC Due To Racist Tweet

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to TMZ, the Roseanne show has been cancelled due to a racist tweet she posted on Twitter (but later deleted). Comedian Wanda Sykes quit the show as a result of Roseanne’s comment.

'Roseanne' Canceled by ABC after Racist Tweet https://t.co/eAIGNhiAO0 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 29, 2018

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

NEW: ABC has canceled @RoseanneOnABC after @therealroseanne wrote a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values," the network said in a statement. https://t.co/KZHb8id6YY pic.twitter.com/gxgxWadqmZ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 29, 2018

