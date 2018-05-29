Entertainment News
Roseanne Show Cancelled By ABC Due To Racist Tweet

ABC's 'Roseanne'

Source: Adam Rose / Getty

According to TMZ, the Roseanne show has been cancelled due to a racist tweet she posted on Twitter (but later deleted). Comedian Wanda Sykes quit the show as a result of Roseanne’s comment.

