Get To Know The Other Side Of NFL Player Cole Beasley [VIDEO]

Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley stopped by Veda Loca in the Morning to talk music. That’s right. He’s got an album out titled ‘The Autobiography’ that’s been getting crazy love. Veda also asks him how he likes his coffee…

Check out the album here on Spotify:

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

