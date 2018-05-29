Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley stopped by Veda Loca in the Morning to talk music. That’s right. He’s got an album out titled ‘The Autobiography’ that’s been getting crazy love. Veda also asks him how he likes his coffee…
Check out the album here on Spotify:
Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
16 photos Launch gallery
Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
1. Dez BryantSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Tony RomoSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Emmitt SmithSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Deion SandersSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Michael IrvinSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Troy AikmanSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Drew BledsoeSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Morris ClaiborneSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Terence NewmanSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Terrell OwensSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Keyshawn JohnsonSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Larry BrownSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Ed 'Too Tall' JonesSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Herschel WalkerSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Darren WoodsonSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Greg EllisSource:Getty 16 of 16
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Get To Know The Other Side Of NFL Player Cole Beasley [VIDEO]
- Comedian Bruce Bruce Talks Being A Stripper, Going Vegan, & More [VIDEO]
- Veda Loca In The Morning: Aries Spears Interview [VIDEO]
- This Is How He Do It: Montell Jordan Gives Relationship Advice And The Secret To Staying Married [VIDEO]
- Here’s What Starbucks’ Workers Can Expect To ‘Learn’ At Companywide Day Of Anti-Bias Training
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly Attacking Security
- Voices: All Blue Shows Jade Novah Is A Star
- New Music Monday Co Starring 21 Savage (Explicit Content)
- Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent Ever Performed “Many Men”
- Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was A Publix, Actually”
comments – add yours