Comedian Bruce Bruce Talks Being A Stripper, Going Vegan, & More [VIDEO]

Comedian Bruce Bruce talks about how Chris Rock gave him his best role in Top 5 and the key to having longevity in the business.
Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
