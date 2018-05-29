Comedian Bruce Bruce Talks Being A Stripper, Going Vegan, & More [VIDEO]

| 05.29.18
Comedian Bruce Bruce talks about how Chris Rock gave him his best role in Top 5 and the key to having longevity in the business.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Bruce Bruce , veda loca in the morning

