Who’s down for a DUI Blood Test this Memorial Day Weekend ? Anybody?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Yet another friendly reminder: Don’t drink and drive this Memorial Day

Not that you should drink and drive any day of the week, but this is a friendly reminder that the Dallas Police Department is launching its no-refusal DWI Initiative this week.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

If police suspect you’re driving while intoxicated and you refuse to cooperate, they can secure a search warrant for a blood sample.

The initiative began at 6 p.m on Tuesday, May 22, and ends at midnight Monday, June 4.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: