Big Sean Joins Halsey To Perform “Alone” on The Voice

We Day California

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

NBC’s The Voice capped off their 14th season last night with a few guest performancers. During the reality music competition show, Halsey packed the main stage and brought Big Sean out for their first televised performance of their remix.

photos
