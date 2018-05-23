DFW
Kruz Newz: Lupe Valdez Wins Democratic Nomination to Run Against Texas Governor Abbott in November

Lupe Valdez is an ex-county Sheriff, she is also a Hispanic female, the first openly gay and first Latina nominated for governor and is out here breaking barriers!   It’s being said she faces a hard run against Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November.  She defeated Andrew White,  who considered himself a moderate Democrat and also the son of a former governor.  He congratulated Valdez in a tweet below!

