Kruz Newz: Lupe Valdez Wins Democratic Nomination to Run Against Texas Governor Abbott in November

Lupe Valdez is an ex-county Sheriff, she is also a Hispanic female, the first openly gay and first Latina nominated for governor and is out here breaking barriers! It’s being said she faces a hard run against Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November. She defeated Andrew White, who considered himself a moderate Democrat and also the son of a former governor. He congratulated Valdez in a tweet below!
Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)
