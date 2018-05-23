Kruz Newz: Lupe Valdez Wins Democratic Nomination to Run Against Texas Governor Abbott in November

Democratic candidate Lupe Valdez to run against Texas Gov. Abbott in November https://t.co/BWxEDae76F pic.twitter.com/EOa8NGkbPb — WFAA (@wfaa) May 23, 2018

Lupe Valdez is an ex-county Sheriff, she is also a Hispanic female, the first openly gay and first Latina nominated for governor and is out here breaking barriers! It’s being said she faces a hard run against Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November. She defeated Andrew White, who considered himself a moderate Democrat and also the son of a former governor. He congratulated Valdez in a tweet below!

Thank you, Texas! Tonight is for you! pic.twitter.com/onGtnEU53s — Lupe Valdez (@LupeValdez) May 23, 2018

Congratulations to @LupeValdez for winning the Democratic nomination for Governor of Texas. She has my endorsement and my support. Let’s #DoRightTX and win in November! — Andrew White (@randrewwhite) May 23, 2018

