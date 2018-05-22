Robbery Of 2 Gay Men In Dallas Labeled As Hate Crime By Police [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, the robbery and assault of 2 gay men in Dallas has been officially been labeled as a hate crime by police. The incident took place on Sunday in the Oak Lawn neighborhood.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Police also have a partial license plate from the suspects’ vehicle: K-R-K. It’s a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano. https://t.co/J4vPgHruHt — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) May 22, 2018

