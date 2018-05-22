75 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS11 News, the robbery and assault of 2 gay men in Dallas has been officially been labeled as a hate crime by police. The incident took place on Sunday in the Oak Lawn neighborhood.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Should DJ Kayotik Get A Segment On Veda Loca In The Morning?
- America Loves Violence [VIDEO]
- Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant For The First Time
- OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious Music Video
- Robbery Of 2 Gay Men In Dallas Labeled As Hate Crime By Police [VIDEO]
- Watch: Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump Team Up For New “Welcome To The Party” Visual
- #WordEyeHeard: Amber Rose Compares Kanye and Trump [VIDEO]
- Dark Love: 10 Black Celebrities Serving Goth Looks For The People
- #WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a Woman Herpes, Allegedly
- Kruz Newz: Texas Rangers Donate Half the Proceeds from 50/50 Raffle to Santa Fe Shooting
These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
15 photos Launch gallery
These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
1. Rikers IslandSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Angola PrisonSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Folsom State PrisonSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. New Orleans Parish PrisonSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. AlcatrazSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Florence Federal Correctional ComplexSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Atlanta Federal PenitentiarySource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Attica Correctional FacilitySource:Getty 8 of 15
9. USP LeavenworthSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. USP MarionSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. San Quentin PrisonSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Men's Central JailSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Holman PrisonSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Pelican Bay State PrisonSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Sing Sing Maximum Security Correctional FacilitySource:Getty 15 of 15
comments – add yours